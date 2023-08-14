Two drown in pond revered for jaundice cure in Haryana

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) Two men from Rajasthan drowned in a pond -- locally referred to as 'Piliya Johad' -- while taking a dip in it at Dalanwas village in Mahendragarh district to cure their jaundice, the police said on Monday.

A police spokesperson said, "From years, it is believed that taking a bath in this pond (Johad) cures jaundice. The deceased men -- identified as Bulkesh and Gautam -- were taking a dip in the pond. One of their cousins was recording a video, when all of a sudden they slipped into the deeper side."

Their cousin raised an alarm, and ran towards the village to seek help. But by the time anyone could reach the spot, both had drowned to death, the police said.

"We have launched an inquiry into the matter under Section 174 of the CrPC after Ramniwas, the cousin, identified them. He does not suspect any foul play behind the incident," the spokesperson added.

The pond is locally referred to as 'Piliya Johad' as it is believed that taking a bath in the pond cures jaundice.

Village sarpanch Omveer Singh said, "As we came to know about the matter, we informed the police and with help of local villagers, we fished out both the men out of the pond and rushed them to a nearby hospital, where they were declared brought dead."

The bodies have been handed over to the family members after autopsy.

