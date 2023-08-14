BRS releases booklet - '100 lies of BJP'

Hyderabad, Aug 14 (IANS) Telangana's ruling party, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Monday released a booklet and CD titled '100 lies of BJP'.

BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao released the booklet and CD prepared by the social media wing of the party.

It lists the 'failures' of the BJP government at the Centre and the 'injustices' done by it to Telangana.

KTR congratulated the social media wing and said it exposed BJP, which does politics with lies.

He suggested to the wing to inform the rural people about the BJP's failures.

BRS said the booklet and CD exposed how the Narendra Modi-led Central government betrayed people of the country by not fulfilling the promises.

It also highlights how the BJP denied funds and projects to people of Telangana which was their right.

The booklet includes failed promises relating to unemployment, inflation, housing, State Reorganisation Act, Bayyaram Steel Plant, ITIR, Kazipet Coach factory and ST reservation.

It lists promises and announcements made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, central ministers including Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Tourism Minister G. Kishan Reddy and other BJP leaders.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.