Two die in clash between two groups in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) Two persons died as two groups clashed in the northern outskirts of Delhi, police said on Sunday, adding that the fight was over a girl.

According to police, on September 30, around 9.45 p.m. the Bhalaswa Dairy police station received information regarding a clash and a police team rushed to the spot. There, they found two persons lying in a pool of blood near the Samta Vihar area.

The injured, identified as Himanshu and Azad, succumbed to their injuries during the treatment at BJRM hospital.

During the probe, one another injured Virender told police that Azad, who was his younger brother, had a fight with Hemu over a matter of a girl.

"Azad and Hemu both used to talk with a girl and both had a fight over this issue. On September 30, both had heated arguments and Azad snatched the mobile phone of Hemu," said a police official.

"Hemu later, along with his brother Himanshu and some of his friends, attacked Azad with a knife. During the scuffle Himanshu and Azad received stab injuries and both died," the official added.

"Virender also received stab injuries when he tried to intervene," said the official, adding that they have registered an FIR under sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), and 34 (common intentions) of the IPC.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.