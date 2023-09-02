Two die in Bihar after consuming spurious liquor

Patna, Sep 2 (IANS) Two persons have died while two other have fallen seriously ill after consuming spurious liquor in Bihar’s West Champaran district on Saturday.

The incident occurred at Saraiya village under Majholia police station in the district. The family members of the deceased said that both of them died after consumption of spurious liquor.

“After my grandson Anshu Paswan consumed liquor he is not well. I have informed local police. The situation of my grandson is critical and he is admitted to GMCH Bettiah. Two persons from my village have died so far,” said Prabhawati Devi, the grandmother of a victim.

The two deceased persons have been identified as Ashok Shah and Kishori Shah.

The death of Ashok Shah took place on Saturday. His family members cremated his body without any postmortem fearing police. However, after the second death of Kishori Shah, the police took the dead body and sent it for the postmortem to ascertain the actual cause of death.

“We have received information about two deaths in Saraiya village. The deaths look suspicious. We are investigating the incident,” said Amarkesh D, SP of West Champaran.

The liquor prohibition law was imposed in Bihar in April 2016. Since then, a large number of people have lost their lives in hooch tragedies.

