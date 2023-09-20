Two dead, four injured after blast in Delhi factory (Lead)

New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) Two men were killed while four others were injured following a blast in a factory in Delhi’s Bawana area on Wednesday, an official said.

The deceased and injured were identified as Sanjeev, 28, a resident of Agra, Sonu, 40, of Delhi's Nangloi, while the injured were Usha, 40, of Nangloi, Bhanu, Harveer, and Ashok, all residents of UP's Etah.

Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg said that a call regarding a blaze at a factory was received at 4.44 p.m followed which six fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

"On reaching the spot, it was found that some types of blast occurred in a plastic factory. Five persons were seriously injured in which two of them died on the spot. All were rushed to hospital," he added.

According to police, a police control room call was received at Bawana police station at 4.43 p.m regarding a fire at a factory in O-Block, Sector-3, Bawana and that few people are still trapped in the factory. Fire tenders, ambulances and police staff reached the spot.

"The injured were shifted to MV hospital where two persons were declared brought dead," said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Outer North, Ravi Kumar Singh.

During the initial enquiry, it was revealed that the factory is run by Mukesh and the factory buys empty plastic cigarette lighters and grinds them to pieces.

"Total six labourers are employed in the factory. Today while grinding those lighters, a blast occurred which resulted in a heavy damage to the structure of the building, injury and casualty of people," the DCP said, adding that an FIR is being registered against the factory owner.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.