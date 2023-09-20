Delivery man who turned thief to increase earning held in Delhi, 23 cases solved

New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) A 35-year-old delivery man, who turned thief to increase his earning, was nabbed in Delhi while he was in search of his next prey on a stolen Scooty, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused, Malay Kumar Gupta, a resident of sector-17 in Rohini, also disclosed his role in committing many crimes in the area during the current year. Consequently, as per his disclosure, a total 23 criminal cases of snatching, theft, and pickpocketing registered in north Delghi’s Kotwali police station, have been worked out with his arrest.

According to police, during patrolling on Tuesday at about 07:00 p.m., one person riding on a Scooty without a helmet coming from Main Gate, Labour Chowk side was noticed.

The police officer signalled the Scooty rider to stop in order to check him and for the purpose of enquiry, but he tried to flee from the spot by taking a U-turn.

“However, valorous police officers on patrol instantly swung into action and started to chase him. Ultimately, the Scooty was intercepted and the rider was apprehended and overpowered by the dedicated police officer after a high-voltage chase of about 50 meters,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (north), Sagar Singh Kalsi.

On verification and checking in police records, the Scooty being used by the culprit was found to be stolen from the Adarsh Nagar area.

During the interrogation, Gupta disclosed that he had taken the recovered button-actuated knife from one Sameer, about two months ago, and he was using the knife for committing criminal activities as well as to terrorise innocent people if anyone opposed him while committing the offence.

“Further, the accused also disclosed that he usually snatches, steals, and pickpockets mobile phones and valuables from people in crowded areas and hands over the stolen mobile phones and articles to Sameer, who sells the same to the needy passersby, and after it, they share the amount among themselves,” said the DCP.

