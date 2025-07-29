Two dead, 2 missing as torrential rain wreaks havoc in Himachal's Mandi

Mandhi, July 29 (IANS) Two people died, and two others were missing in Mandi on Tuesday due to continuous rainfall overnight, which caused extensive flooding and landslides throughout Himachal Pradesh.

The torrential downpour began around 11 p.m. on Monday and intensified by 4 a.m., causing severe damage to the infrastructure.

Among the worst-hit locations was the Zonal Hospital in Mandi, where overflowing drains inundated the premises, forcing authorities to shut down the main access route.

Several internal roads across the district were blocked due to landslides, isolating numerous localities and placing residents in danger zones at heightened risk.

The Chandigarh-Manali National Highway (NH-3) was rendered impassable at multiple points between Mandi and Kullu, leaving several vehicles stranded in long traffic snarls.

As per data released by the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) and the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC), 200 roads remained obstructed across the state as of the evening of July 28.

Additionally, 62 power transformers were reported to be non-functional, and 110 water supply schemes were disrupted due to the persistent rains.

Since the onset of the monsoon on June 20, the state has recorded a total of 164 deaths as of July 28. Of these, 90 fatalities were directly attributed to rain-related disasters such as landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, drowning, and electrocution.

The remaining 74 deaths were reported in road accidents during this period, according to official data.

Mandi district recorded the highest number of deaths at 32, followed by Kangra with 24 fatalities, and Chamba with 17. Himachal Pradesh has also suffered extensive economic losses, with damage to homes, livestock, and public infrastructure estimated to exceed Rs 1,52,311 lakh.

According to the SDMA, since June 20, Himachal Pradesh has witnessed 42 flash floods, 25 cloudbursts, and 32 landslides.

It also mentioned Mandi district has reported the highest number of rain-related casualties, with 18 deaths, followed by Kangra (17 deaths), Kullu (10 deaths), and Chamba (eight deaths).

Additionally, over 251 houses have been destroyed, while another 1,165 structures have suffered partial damage.

Rescue and relief operations are underway. The officials are also searching for the missing people.

Residents have been asked to remain alert.

