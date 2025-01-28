Two dead, 12 rescued after 4-storey building collapses in Delhi's Burari

New Delhi, Jan 28 (IANS) At least two people have lost their lives, and 12 others have been rescued after a four-storey building collapsed in New Delhi's Burari area, the authorities informed on Tuesday.

The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Monday in Kaushik Enclave, with at least 20 individuals feared trapped under the debris, the police officials informed.

Rescue and relief operations are ongoing, and the rescued individuals have been admitted to a nearby hospital.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi expressed her grief over the incident and directed the local administration to expedite rescue efforts.

"This incident of building collapse in Burari is extremely sad. I have spoken to the local administration to ensure speedy relief and rescue operations. All possible help will be provided to the affected people," she said in a post on X.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (North Delhi) Raja Banthia, police received a call about the collapse at 6:52 p.m.

"We received a call at 6:52 p.m. today reporting a building collapse in Burari's Kaushik Enclave. Police arrived at the scene and suspected that labourers were trapped inside. A rescue operation was then initiated, and 10 people have been rescued. There may still be some people trapped inside," he said.

Upon arriving at the scene, they suspected that several labourers were trapped inside.

DCP Banthia informed that a coordinated rescue operation involving the Delhi Police, Fire Brigade, Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was launched.

It was reported that the labourers working on the building's construction were living in rented accommodations nearby.

Authorities have also identified surrounding buildings as being at risk of collapse, prompting evacuations as a safety measure.

Efforts are ongoing to rescue any remaining individuals feared trapped under the rubble.

