African leaders call for AU reforms to improve efficiency

Nairobi, Jan 28 (IANS) Five African leaders called for reforms of the African Union (AU), focusing on peace and stability, funding, the Pan-African Parliament, and the African Court of Justice, to make it efficient and responsive to effectively serve its members and the people of Africa.

The leaders, who attended a retreat in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi, said a reformed African Union, which is key to unlocking the continent's full potential, will serve as a bridge to prosperity for all African people.

Kenyan President William Ruto, who spoke at the conclusion of the high-level Extended Bureau Retreat on AU Institutional Reforms he chaired in his capacity as the champion of the institutional reforms, said reforms involve revitalising the structure, functioning, and focus of the AU Commission, AU organs, and specialised agencies, which aim to boost the effectiveness and efficient management of the AU programs.

"A fit-for-purpose African Union is a necessary imperative at this point if the AU has to play the role of speaking for 1.4 billion Africans," Ruto said.

The retreat was attended by presidents John Mahama of Ghana, Azali Assoumani of the Comoros, Taye Atske Selassie of Ethiopia, and Umaro Sissoco Embalo of Guinea-Bissau. Also present was AU Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat.

Ruto also announced that they had agreed on the need to establish a committee of five presidents to complement efforts by the AU's champion of institutional reforms. The committee, he said, will help to advance the implementation of agreed reforms of various agencies, institutions, and organisations.

Ruto, who was given the mandate to champion reforms of the AU by fellow heads of state last year, said reform of the African peace and security architecture is necessary to ensure lasting peace and stability.

The retreat recommended the establishment of a panel of experts to propose ways for strengthening Africa's conflict response and financing mechanism.

The leaders also proposed the financing of the AU to make it more financially autonomous. Ruto said they have recommended the operationalisation of the African Court of Justice and the appointment of judges, which will ensure that the continent has a mechanism for conflict resolution in Africa, especially on disputes.

Selassie called for regular and comprehensive dialogue on issues affecting the continent, emphasising the importance of fostering strong political will to achieve the continent's transformation agenda. He also advocated the formation of an AU Peace Support Directorate similar to that of the United Nations. "We have to put in place a structure that reflects the UN Security Council, particularly the peace support operation," he said.

Mahama said the 55-member continental organization requires bold and transformative reforms to address emerging challenges effectively. He said the AU must evolve to become more efficient and impactful by streamlining its decision-making processes to ensure they are timely and results-oriented. He reckoned that overlapping mandates hinder effective decision-making, noting that bureaucratic inefficiencies undermine the confidence of citizens and international partners.

Embalo pointed out that reforms of the pan-African bloc are essential for the common good of the continent to drive it to an era of peace and global influence. "We face many challenges, but the opportunities available on our continent are immense," he said.

