Two Daily Wagers Shot Dead In Delhi

New Delhi, July 11 (IANS) Two bodies of men with multiple gunshot wounds were discovered in the early hours of Tuesday, within a distance of merely 300 meters, in northeast Delhi's Welcome area, police said.

The deceased were identified as Pradeep (40) and Bablu alias Patla (40) and both used to work as daily wagers.

However, police said that Bablu was also found previously involved in 13 cases of snatching and theft registered in the national Capital and he was 'Bad Character' of Bhajanpura police station.

A senior police official said that information was received regarding a man being shot at about 2:15 a.m. following which a police team rushed to the spot.

Upon reaching the spot, one person was found with two gunshot wounds -- on his stomach and lower abdomen -- on the main 65 futa road, Pili Mitti, Welcome and two empty 9 mm shells were found near the body.

Subsequently, Bablu was also found with two gunshot injuries -- on chest and lower abdomen, around 300 meters away from the first crime scene near street No. 6, Subhash Park. Two empty 9 mm shells were found near the body.

During the initial investigation, it was revealed that both Pradeep and Bablu knew each other and were likely together at the time of the incident.

"It appears that Bablu was shot first on the street, followed by Pradeep, who was shot on the main road. Both were taken to GTB Hospital, where they were pronounced dead upon arrival," stated the official.

"A murder case is being registered. Several teams have been formed to investigate the case, and the police are reviewing CCTV footage in the area to establish the sequence of events and identify the culprits," added the official.

--IANS

ssh/dpb

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.