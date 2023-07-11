Bigg Boss OTT 2: Fourth Week's Nominated Contestants List

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 is in its fourth week. The makers are entertaining the reality show's enthusiastic viewers with their twists and turns. Bigg Boss viewers are unable to predict what’s happening in the house. Nobody knows what the makers are up to.

The makers are surprising the viewers with a mid-week eviction. They are also planning for a third wild card entry in the reality show.

Bigg Boss OTT 2's fourth week nominated contestants list :

Last night, there was a nomination process in the house. Five contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2 have been nominated for elimination this week. Bebika Dhruve, Falak Naaz, Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt and Avinash Sachdev have been nominated for elimination in Bigg Boss OTT 2.

