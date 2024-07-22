Two B'deshi infiltrators held in Kolkata with their local aides

Kolkata, July 22 (IANS) The Kolkata Police on Monday arrested two Bangladeshi infiltrators along with their Indian associates from Anandapur on the outskirts of the city.

The arrested persons have been identified as Mizan Seikh and Rubel Sheikh, both Bangladeshi nationals, and Sabuj Kundu and Rahul Sheikh from Nakashipara in West Bengal's Nadia district.

A car has also been seized from their possession.

After spotting them suspiciously loitering in the area, the local people informed the police who intercepted them.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Mizan Seikh and Rubel Sheikh entered India without valid documents and rented a place at Sukantapara in South 24 Paraganas district with the help of Sabuj Kundu and Rahul Sheikh.

The police have lodged a suo motu case in the matter against the four arrested persons.

