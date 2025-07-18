Two arrested in Maharashtra Assembly scuffle case

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) Two persons have been arrested in connection with the clash on the premises of the Maharashtra Legislature complex 'Vidhan Bhavan' here, an official said on Friday.

The Mumbai Marine Drive Police Station arrested the two people, identified as Nitin Deshmukh and Rishikesh Takle.

Both will be produced in the local court later in the day, the officials added. They are reported to be supporters of the MLAs of the two parties -- Deshmukh is the NCP(SP) supporter, and Takle supports the BJP.

The incident of a clash occurred between the supporters of BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar and NCP(SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad on the premises of the Maharashtra Assembly on Thursday.

The supporters engaged in a fight in the Vidhan Bhavan lobby when the proceedings in both Houses of the Maharashtra Legislature were underway.

The issue was raised by Awhad, another NCP(SP) Legislator Rohit Pawar and BJP member Sanjay Upadhyay in the Assembly, expressing serious concern over the incident and raising alarm over the security of MLAs in the premises of the Vidhan Bhavan.

The fight took place a day after the altercation between Padalkar and Awhad outside the Vidhan Bhavan took place on Wednesday. Awhad told the Assembly about the threats he had received and claimed that BJP workers had come to target him.

"They were here to target me. But since I had gone out of the House after my speech in the Assembly, they found my party workers and thrashed them," the NCP(SP) legislator said.

"If you are going to allow goons into the Assembly, our people are not safe. I have posted about this on X. I was subjected to obscene criticism. After speaking in the House, when I came out to get some fresh air, I was directly attacked. Those goons had come to kill me," Awhad alleged.

Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar has sought a detailed report on the incident. "I will initiate stern action in this matter. Ensuring security in Vidhan Bhavan is my responsibility. It will be done. Legislators should not worry about their security," he said.

Narwekar directed that he would ensure the safety of every MLA, and a detailed report be submitted to him.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis condemned the incident.

