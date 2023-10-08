Two army porters injured in landmine explosion near LoC in Rajouri

Jammu, Oct 8 (IANS) Two army porters were injured in a landmine explosion near the line of control (LoC) in J&K’s Rajouri district, officials said on Sunday.

Officials said that two army porters, identified as Ashwani Kumar and Raj Kumar, were injured in a landmine explosion in Kalal area near the LoC in Nowshera sector of Rajouri on Saturday.

"Both injured porters belong to Mangote village. They sustained splinter injuries and were shifted to hospital for treatment," an official said.

Landmines are planted by the army near the LoC to prevent infiltration by the terrorists. Sometimes due to rain or geological factors, these mines get shifted from their original planted site leading to accidents and unexpected explosions. Such landmines are called 'drift landmines' in technical language.

