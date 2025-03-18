Twinkle Khanna's Paris trip is all about art, food & friends

Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) Actress and writer Twinkle Khanna took off to Paris for some downtime. She even treated the netizens with exciting glimpses of her recent getaway.

The video shared by Twinkle on her Instagram showed her having a blast with her friend. From enjoying local delicacies to baking together to wandering the streets of Paris, the 'Mela actress did it all.

Giving a gist of her time in Paris, Twinkle wrote on the micro-blogging site, "Paris: where I come for the art, the food, and to test my best friend’s patience—by taking pictures of her one bite at a time.

From making macarons @macarong75017 (and fighting over caramel filling) to failing spectacularly at my diet in one of my favorite restaurants @matsuhisaparisParis delivered nothing but indulgence. Between Michelin-starred feasts at the decadent @leroyalmonceau and struggling to outshine its galaxy of chandeliers, the City of Lights ensured there were no dim moments—only dim-witted ones."

The diva added, "I continued my noble mission of either feeding @bindya_lulla or capturing her mid-bite till she banned me from her pre-birthday celebrations."

She concluded the post with the question, "What’s your best friend’s most ridiculous travel habit? Let me know in the comments below."

Her clip included the "Les rues de Paris" track by Nicolas Godin.

In February this year, Twinkle dropped glimpses of her trip to the ‘City of Joy' on social media.

She penned on her IG, “A quick visit to Kolkata for two talks and I was fortunate enough to squeeze in a stop at Kumartuli, where artisans craft stunning idols for Durga Puja. I picked up some delicate shola decorations and listened to stories about the potters who have been perfecting this art for generations."

Dropping more titbits from her getaway, she added, “I even had time for a lovely lunch at @sienna_calcutta followed by indulging in beautiful saris and handcrafted treasures from @byloomkolkata What’s the one thing you can never resist buying while traveling?”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.