Devara : Can Jr. NTR Break the SS Rajamouli Curse with Devara ?

The highly anticipated film Devara, starring Jr. NTR, hits theaters today, sparking buzz about the infamous SS Rajamouli curse. Directed by Koratala Siva, Devara marks Jr. NTR's immediate release after the mega-blockbuster RRR.

The Rajamouli Curse: Fact or Fiction?

An eerie coincidence has been observed in Tollywood, where actors who collaborate with SS Rajamouli and deliver blockbuster hits tend to fail in their next project. Jr. NTR, Prabhas, and Ram Charan have all fallen victim to this supposed curse.

Jr. NTR's Past Experiences

Jr. NTR has previously succumbed to the curse three times:

1. After Student No 1 (2001), he faced failure with Subbu (2001).

2. Following Simhadri (2003), Andhrawala (2004) underperformed.

3. After Yamadonga (2007), Kantri (2008) failed to impress.

Devara: A Game-Changer?

With Devara, Jr. NTR aims to break free from the curse. The film's box office predictions and positive word-of-mouth suggest a promising start.

Early Signs of Success

Pre-sales have crossed ₹40 crore gross for the opening day domestically.

Overseas sales have surpassed ₹75 crore.

Advanced bookings sold out within minutes.

Trade Experts Weigh In

Trade expert Ramesh Bala tweeted, "#Devara FDFS reviews are good enough to become a Blockbuster at the Box office."

Prabhas and Ram Charan's Experiences

Prabhas's Saaho and Ram Charan's Acharya suffered similar fates, underperforming at the box office after their respective collaborations with SS Rajamouli.

Will Jr. NTR Break the Curse?

With Devara's promising start, Jr. NTR may become the first actor to overcome the Rajamouli curse. Only time will tell.

