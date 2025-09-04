TV actor Ashish Kapoor held in rape case, arrested from Pune

Mumbai Sep 4 (IANS) Television actor Ashish Kapoor has been arrested on charges of raping a woman during a house party in Delhi last month, the Delhi Police said in a statement on September 3.

According to the police, Kapoor was tracked down to Pune after initially moving through Goa. He was taken into custody following a coordinated search by multiple police teams. A complaint was filed by a woman who alleged that Kapoor, whom she had met on Instagram, invited her to a friend’s house party in the second week of August.

She accused Kapoor of sexually assaulting her inside the washroom. Investigators said the CCTV footage and witness accounts confirmed that Kapoor and the woman went into a washroom together and did not come out for a considerable amount of time. When other guests knocked repeatedly, an argument broke out and continued up to the society gate, where the woman alleged she was assaulted by the host’s wife. “It was the host's wife who ultimately placed the PCR call,” the police added.

DCP North Raja Banthia has confirmed Ashish Kapoor's arrest and said that the investigation is ongoing. Ashish Kapoor has been a part of many television serials. His stint in the hit show "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" was the most popular one. Kapoor, who was born on October 17, 1984, has appeared on shows like Ssshhh...Phir Koi Hai, Sasural Simar Ka 2, Saath Phere – Saloni Ka Safar, Saraswati Chandra, and Molkki Rishton Ki Agnipariksha.

The actor was engaged to producer Pearl Grey in 2021 but split after a year.

