Tusshar Kapoor offers prayers at the Mahakaleshwar Temple

Mumbai, Jan 11 (IANS) Tusshar Kapoor recently traveled to Ujjain and offered prayers at the famous Mahakaleshwar Temple. Keeping on top of his social media game, the 'Golmaal' actor took to his official Insta account and dropped a few insights from his religious visit.

Donning a black sweatshirt with gray denim, Tusshar Kapoor can be seen taking part in the pooja. The 'Shor in the City' star also posted a video where everyone can be seen chanting "Jai Shree Mahakal" with full enthusiasm. Dropping the post on IG, he penned the caption, "#जयश्रीमहकाल at the powerful spot where time and the universe began!"

Previously, Tusshar Kapoor was in Kerala for the New Year. Posting a sneak peek into the celebration, he wrote on the photo-sharing app, "#Happynewyear everyone! Starting the new year with a sumptuous and, if I may say so, a healthy #sadhyathali …best part is that it includes red rice, channa(protein) and numerous veggies but in the right quantity! Exactly what I want and eat daily! Once again, it pays to be in god’s own home! #kerala @tajbekalresort #lunch #sadhya #yummy #food #bestfood".

Tusshar Kapoor posted a clip of his lavish South Indian meal, called the Sadhya Thali including red rice, channa, and other local delicacies. The clip had him donning a white shirt, paired with a mundu and an angavastram.

As far as Tusshar Kapoor's upcoming projects are concerned, he will next be a part of Sanjay Gupta's forthcoming action thriller "Shootout at Byculla". The storyline will be based on the infamous JJ Hospital Shootout in 1992 when the Arun Gawli Gang murdered Haseena Parkar's husband. However, later Dawood Ibrahim took revenge from Gawli Gang for the same. Apart from Tusshar Kapoor, the drama will see an ensemble cast with Sanjay Dutt, John Abraham, Saif Ali Khan Sunny Deol, Emraan Hashmi, Abhishek Bachchan, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Patil Babbar, and Fardeen Khan, among others.

