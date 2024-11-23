Tusshar Kapoor on being single parent, societal pressure: ‘I did what my inner voice told me to do’

Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) Actor Tusshar Kapoor, who can be seen in the series ‘10 June Ki Raat’, has opened up about his status as a single parent, and societal pressure.

The actor landed in Chandigarh for the ongoing edition of the Chandigarh Literary Festival, and spoke with IANS.

Talking about being in Chandigarh, the actor said, “It was a very good experience. Our session with Sohail Muathar, my agent, was very good. We talked about my book ‘Bachelor Dad’. I have come to Chandigarh after 12 years. I am enjoying it a lot. The ambience is beautiful. The weather is pleasant. I am going back tomorrow. It’s a trip that’s worth it”.

Talking about the pressure from the society of being a single parent, he told IANS, “There have been different families in our religion for centuries. It is not that there is only one type of family. Even in our mythology. There are different aspects of society. But you should do what you feel is right. So that no one is harmed. So that no one is hurt. So that a new life is happy. There is no problem in that. I did what my inner voice told me to do”.

He also spoke about his upcoming projects with IANS.

He said, “Chapter 2 of ‘10 June Ki Raat’ is already on air, chapter 3 will also come. It is on Jio Cinema. After that, there is a film called ‘Kanpkapi’ which is completed. ‘Welcome 3’ shooting is half done. There is a film called ‘Dunk’ which will start in January. I am also doing ‘Masti 4’. ‘Golmaal 5’ will also be done. Everything is in line”.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.