'True well-wisher of poor and farmers', PM Modi pays tribute to Chaudhary Charan Singh on farmers' day

New Delhi, Dec 23 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in paying tribute to ex-PM Chaudhary Charan Singh on his birth anniversary on Monday.

In a post on X, he wrote that the late PM was a true well-wisher of the poor and the farmers.

"Humble tribute to former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Chaudhary Charan Singh ji, a true well-wisher of the poor and farmers, on his birth anniversary. His dedication and service to the nation will continue to inspire everyone," said PM Modi in the post. He also posted a video clip highlighting the former Prime Minister's contribution to the nation's welfare.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar paid tribute to Chaudhary Charan Singh at Kisan Ghat, Delhi. Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary -- RLD chief and grandson of Chaudhary Charan Singh -- was also present with the Vice President.

After paying tributes, the Vice President said, "On the occasion of Kisan Diwas, I salute all the farmers of India. In 2001, the right decision was taken and Kisan Diwas was started in the name of such a great man who dedicated his life to the nation's development along with the farmers and rural development. His thinking and philosophy are exemplary for all of us."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took to social media to pay tribute to the former PM. "I pay my tribute to former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on his birth anniversary. He worked for the welfare of the poor and farmers throughout his life. When democracy in the country was under threat, he fought with all his might to protect it. Despite travelling from land to sky, Chaudhary sahab never left his land. His contribution to India's development journey will always be remembered."

Born in 1902 in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, Chaudhary Charan Singh's birth anniversary is marked as Kisan Diwas or National Farmers' Day on December 23. He championed the farmers' cause and is credited with shaping several farmer-friendly policies.

Chaudhary Charan Singh was India’s fifth Prime Minister from 1979 to 1980, who advocated for the rights and welfare of the farming community. During his tenure, he introduced various welfare initiatives for farmers.

In 2001, the Government of India declared December 23 as the National Farmers' Day in recognition of his significant contributions. On this day, various events, including seminars, workshops, and debates, are organized to raise awareness about farmers' issues and their importance.

