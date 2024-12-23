KJo says he had super time at ‘showman’ Karan Aujla’s concert

Mumbai, Dec 23 (IANS) Karan Johar heaped praise on Punjabi music sensation Karan Aujla’s concert in Mumbai, tagging him as a “showman,” and said that the filmmaker had a super time.

Karan reshared a video on his Instagram stories, originally posted by actress Neha Dhupia, with whom he attended the concert. The clip had Aujla singing on stage, while Karan was in the VIP area dancing. In the background, comedian, singer, and actor Munawar Faruqui can be seen dancing alongside the filmmaker.

He wrote on the re-shared post: “Tauba tauba I had a super time at the Karan Aujla concert !!! He's such a showman!!! Thanks Neha.”

Neha too shared several moments from the concert. The video featuring Aujla performing on the stage was captioned: “Making waves ... from one karan to the other @karanjohar @karanaujla.”

She then shared a picture posing for a selfie with KJo and wrote: “Our last one 2024!!! Making it count @karanjohar @karanaujla.”

Talking about the filmmaker, last week, he shared Karan his resolution for 2025 with his friends and fans on social media.

Karan took to Instagram stories, where he wrote: “Evolution should be your only resolution.”

On the professional front, Karan unveiled his upcoming project “Chand Mera Dil”, featuring Ananya Panday and Lakshya Lalwani in November.

Directed by Vivek Soni, the film is slated for release in theaters next year. Sharing the first poster of the film, Karan wrote, “We have two chands ready to bring an intense & passionate love story like no other!!! Pyaar mein thoda paagal hona hi padta hai... Chand Mera Dil, starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya. Directed by Vivek Soni. Coming to cinemas in 2025.”

Meanwhile, Neha was last seen on the big screen in the comedy film “Bad Newz” starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk. She will be next seen in the new season of the youth-based reality show “Roadies.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.