Tripura Police panel member removed for moral turpitude & illegal demands

Agartala, July 4 (IANS) In an unprecedented move, the Tripura government has removed a member of the Police Accountability Commission (PAC) H. Carol Dsouza for her serious misconduct, moral turpitude and “illegal demands related to official matters,” officials said here on Thursday.

The PAC headed by Justice Swapan Chandra Das (retired) conducts inquiries into allegations of misconduct against Police officials and other personnel.

A government order signed by P.K. Chakravarty, Secretary, Home and General Administration, said, “…….. and in light of the findings and recommendations of the Tripura Human Rights Commission (THRC), the Governor ordered the removal of Dr. H.C. Dsouza from the office of the Member, Tripura PAC with immediate effect”.

Officials said that soon after her appointment in August last year, allegations of financial corruption and irregularities using her position as a member of the powerful PAC were being raised from various circles and individuals.

In response to a complaint of alleged serious misconduct and misbehaviour, including illegal demands related to official matters by Dsouza, the THRC conducted an inquiry into the complaint and found merit in the allegations against her.

“The THRC in its order recommended action against Dsouza as it observed that she ‘grossly misused her official position and her acts amounted to moral turpitude,’ the order said quoting the THRC recommendations.

