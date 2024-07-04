Brinda Dahal ran barefoot in Varanasi in 46-degree heat for a scene in 'Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya'

Mumbai, July 4 (IANS) Actress Brinda Dahal has shared about the challenges she had faced while shooting special scenes for the show 'Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya', saying she had to run barefoot multiple times in 46 degrees Celsius heat of Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

Brinda, who is essaying the lead role as Vaishnavi shared: "I am a very extroverted person. I make friends quickly, I talk a lot, and I express my feelings openly. My character, Vaishnavi, is quite different. She is calm and composed, an introvert around strangers but more open with people she knows. I enjoy playing my character, but sometimes I have to control my expressive nature."

Talking about the challenges, Brinda said: "I faced one difficulty while we were shooting in Banaras in 46 degrees Celsius heat. I had to run barefoot from one place to another multiple times to get the perfect shot. Only that was the hardest part of playing this character so far."

'Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya’ also features Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Jaya Bhattacharya, Aashish Dixit, and Sara Khan.

The show is a family drama which revolves around Vaishnavi's devotion to Chhathi Maiyya, who protects and guides her worshippers through life, celebrating the triumph of good over evil. Vaishnavi (Brinda), is an orphan who venerates Chhathi Maiyya (Devoleena) as her mother.

In the recent episodes, Kartik stops Vikram from applying the sindoor. Instead, Kartik applies sindoor using his own blood by cutting his thumb. The family is happy about the marriage. It will be interesting to see what will happen next.

'Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya' airs on Sun Neo.

