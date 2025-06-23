Tripura declared India’s 3rd fully literate state after Mizoram, Goa

Agartala, June 23 (IANS) In a significant development, Tripura was on Monday declared fully literate, with the state's literacy rate rising to 95.6 per cent.

Addressing a function here, Director (Adult Education), Union Ministry of Education Preeti Meena said that after Mizoram and Goa, Tripura became the third in India to attain the distinction of being a fully literate state.

She said that UNESCO has defined that states which cross the 95 per cent literacy rate, would be declared as fully literate.

“According to the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) report published for the financial year 2023–24, Tripura’s literacy rate stood at 93.7 per cent. According to a previous survey, the state's non-literate population was 23,184. By successfully implementing the ‘ULLAS (Understanding Lifelong Learning for All in Society) – New India Literacy Programme', Tripura’s literacy rate has now increased to 95.6 per cent,” Meena said.

She said that as per the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), by 2030, India aims to be a fully literate nation.

Meena asked the neo-literates to continue their learning so that in the 2027 Census, Tripura would be recorded as a fully-literate state.

The Government of India had earlier launched the Centrally Sponsored Scheme 'ULLAS' for 2022-2027 to cover all aspects of 'Education For All' (erstwhile termed as Adult Education) to align with National Education Policy 2020.

Addressing the function, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said that in 1961, the literacy rate of the state was merely 20.24 per cent. "Overcoming numerous challenges, the state’s literacy steadily rose, reaching 87.22 per cent in the 2011 Census from 73.66 per cent in 2001," he said.

“In Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for 'Viksit Bharat 2047', literacy is a vital component,” said CM Saha, who also holds the education portfolio of the state.

He said that under the ULLAS programme, reading, writing and basic arithmetic are three key aspects.

The Chief Minister claimed that in per capita income and GDP, Tripura is the second- highest in northeastern states.

A senior official of the Education Department said that under the leadership of the School Education Department, the State Literacy Mission Authority, State Council of Educational Research and Training, retired teachers, students from schools and colleges, volunteers and trained personnel from various levels worked together tirelessly to execute the ULLAS programme.

According to the official, educational materials were prepared in Bengali, English, and tribal Kokborok languages; teachers and officials were specially trained; and students were engaged as volunteers.

Through the relentless efforts of 2,228 volunteer teachers, 943 Social Awareness Centres, and the active involvement of the Youth Literacy Corps, education has reached even the remotest corners of Tripura.

Some opened classrooms in their courtyards, while others taught the basics of literacy in hill markets. In the 2011 Census, Tripura ranked as the third-highest literate state in the country after Kerala and Mizoram.

However, earlier literacy programmes mostly focussed on basic signature skills, the official pointed out. The government has moved beyond that approach, emphasising functional literacy.

The official said that the goal was not only to impart basic literacy but also to ensure education in financial awareness, digital transactions, basic arithmetic, and various other practical skills through well-planned initiatives.

Senior Tripura government officials were also present at the function.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.