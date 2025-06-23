June 24 Stock Market Holiday or not?

As trading time nears, investors are curious if the Indian stock market will open on June 24, 2025. Let's try to find out the information available.

Stock Market Trading on June 24, 2025

Based on current data, June 24, 2025, should be a regular trading day for both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE). No specific holidays or events will lead the stock market to close on this date.

Estimated Trading Schedule for June 24

The trading schedule for June 24 is supposed to be normal times:

Pre-open Session: 9:00 am - 9:08 am

Regular Trading Session: 9:15 am - 3:30 pm

Closing Session: 3:40 pm - 4:00 pm

Block Deal Session:

Morning Window: 8:45 am - 9:00 am

Afternoon Window: 2:05 pm - 2:20 pm

Coming Stock Market Holidays

To schedule your trades, note the below upcoming holidays:

Independence Day: Friday, August 15, 2025 - NSE, BSE, and MCX close

Ganesh Chaturthi: Wednesday, August 27, 2025 (tentative date according to lunar calendar) - NSE and BSE holiday

Dussehra/Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti: Thursday, October 2, 2025 - NSE, BSE, and MCX holiday

Stay Informed

To benefit from investment opportunities, remain informed about stock market holidays and trading hours by:

Referring to the NSE and BSE websites for holiday calendars and trading hours

Setting up market updates and trading alerts notifications

Monitoring the market trends and analysis to make wise investment decisions

Based on available data, June 24, 2025, should be a normal business day for the Indian stock market. Investors may schedule their trades and utilize market opportunities as per their strategies.

