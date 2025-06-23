Bihar Polytechnic Result 2025 to Be Declared Soon at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) is likely to release the Bihar Polytechnic Result 2025 in the third or fourth week of June. Candidates who appeared for the Diploma Certificate Entrance Competitive Examination (DCECE) will be able to access their results online at the official website — bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Exam Dates and Streams

The DCECE 2025 examination was conducted in two phases:

May 31, 2025 – For PE (Polytechnic Engineering)

June 1, 2025 – For PM (Paramedical Intermediate Level) and PMM (Paramedical Matric Level)

Thousands of candidates across Bihar participated in this entrance exam to secure admissions into reputed polytechnic and paramedical colleges in the state.

How to Check Bihar Polytechnic Result 2025

Once the results are declared, candidates can follow these steps to download their DCECE 2025 Rank Card:

Visit the official BCECEB website: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Click on the link that says “DCECE 2025 Result” or “Download Rank Card”

Select your course group — PE, PM, or PMM

Enter your Roll Number and Date of Birth/Password

Your rank card will be displayed on the screen

Download and save a copy for the counselling process

Details Available on Rank Card

The DCECE 2025 rank card will include the following information:

Candidate’s Name

Roll Number

Course Group

Marks Obtained

Rank

Qualifying Status

Candidates are advised to carefully verify all details. In case of any errors, they must immediately contact BCECEB for corrections.

What’s Next After the Result?

Qualified candidates will be eligible to participate in the online counselling process, which will also be conducted via the official BCECEB portal. The counselling will involve:

Online Registration & Fee Payment

Choice Filling of Colleges and Courses

Seat Allotment Based on Rank & Availability

Document Verification & Final Admission

Multiple rounds of counselling are expected to ensure optimal seat allocation. Additionally, special counselling rounds may be conducted for vacant seats.