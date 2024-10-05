Triptii Dimri impresses audience on ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ sets with her vocal prowess

Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri, who are awaiting the release of thor upcoming movie ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’, graced the latest episode of the singing reality show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’.

During the course of the episode, Triptii impressed the audience with her voice as she crooned the track ‘Tum Jo Mile Ho’ from ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’.

In the new Navaratri special episode, Rajkummar and Triptii were seen along with Shilpa Shetty. As soon as Tripti arrived, she expressed her heartfelt excitement, revealing, “It was my childhood dream to be on the stage of ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’”. Rajkummar Rao added to the excitement by highlighting Triptii's musical talent, stating, “Tripti is a professionally trained singer”.

Right after the revelation by Rajkummar, Triptii took the mic and left everyone on set in awe of her singing talent as she sang ‘Tum Jo Mile Ho’. Their presence added an extra layer of excitement to this highly anticipated episode, as they connected with the contestants and celebrated the joy of music.

This season of the show features the music composer duo Sachin-Jigar, mentoring alongside the talented composer-lyricist couple Sachet-Parampara and the acclaimed singer-songwriter Guru Randhawa. The show is hosted by Vipul Roy and Salman Ali.

‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ airs Saturday and Sunday on Zee TV.

Meanwhile, ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ is set in the late 1990s when the cassettes started phasing out and the CDs entered the Indian market. It shows the lead character, played by Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri, deciding to film their first night as a souvenir. It all seems fine until the CD in which they stored their video gets stolen along with the CD player.

Produced under T-Series, Balaji Motion Pictures, Wakaoo Films and Kathavachak Films, ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 11, 2024.

