Trinamool's Abhishek Banerjee slams Centre over Constitution Amendment bill

Kolkata, Aug 20 (IANS) Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday slammed the BJP-led government at the Centre for its authoritarian attitude and opposed the introduction of the Constitution Amendment bill in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Banerjee said on X that such a bill is introduced to target opposition leaders by using central investigation agencies.

"We strongly condemn this authoritarian attitude and oppose the introduction of this DRACONIAN CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT BILL. The Government of India, instead of providing relief to the people and working for the genuine development of farmers, workers and the poor, has completely failed to uphold its duty of safeguarding the sovereignty of the nation," said Banerjee.

The strong reaction from the Trinamool Congress MP following reports that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to move in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025, which seeks to remove a Central or State Minister who is facing allegations of corruption or serious offences and has been detained for at least 30 days or over an offence that carries a jail term of five years or more, even if not convicted.

Opposing the Centre's move, Banerjee said, "Having failed in its attempt to misuse the EC to implement SIR, the government has now activated another “E” — ED - to bring in laws that target opposition leaders, crush democracy and manipulate the people’s mandate by toppling State Govts."

The list of government business in the Lok Sabha showed that the Centre will introduce three bills -- The Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, The Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill and The Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill -- in the Lower House on Wednesday.

In a direct attack against the Centre, Banerjee claimed the government is only interested in retaining power and control without any accountability.

"The Union Government, despite having the support of the Opposition parties and the entire nation, still lacks the courage to reclaim PoJK. It beats its chest with hollow rhetoric, but when it comes to defending India’s sovereignty, protecting our borders and acting firmly against our enemies, it shows no real resolve. Instead of fulfilling its constitutional responsibility, this government is solely interested in amassing POWER, WEALTH AND CONTROL WITHOUT ANY ACCOUNTABILITY," said Banerjee.

He said that the country is built on the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi and BR Ambedkar and will not surrender its soul before "dictators and power-hungry rulers".

He concluded by saying, "This government has proven itself to be anti-people, anti-farmer, anti-poor, anti-SC, anti-ST, anti-OBC, anti FEDERAL and above all ANTI INDIA. One vote to the BJP is nothing less than SELLING THE SOUL OF INDIA. It is selling the Constitution of our country and allowing INDIA to be run as private property in the hands of INCOMPETENT OBSESSIVE TYRANTS!"

