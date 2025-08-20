BNP warns delay in elections could put Bangladesh on serious risk

Dhaka, Aug 20 (IANS) The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has warned that any further delay in holding national elections could place the country at serious risk, citing a sharp escalation in mob violence, extortion, land encroachment, and terrorism over the past year.

The party blamed the deteriorating law and order situation on the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus, according to local media reports.

BNP Vice Chairman Shamsuzzaman Dudu made the remarks during a discussion titled "There is no alternative to the elected government to prevent deterioration of law and order, mob creation, extortion, occupation and terrorism". The event was organised on Tuesday by the Bangladesh National Pharmacy Association at the Tofazzal Hossain Manik Mia Hall of the National Press Club in Dhaka.

“The sooner the elections are held to get rid of the deterioration of law and order, mob creation, extortion, occupation, and terrorism, the more the crisis will subside. And the longer the elections are delayed, the more terrorism will increase, and the country will be in danger,” Bangladesh’s leading Bengali daily Jugantor quoted the BNP leader as saying.

“Those who are in power have assured us that they will hold historic elections, they have promised. And for that reason, the party, its leaders, Tarique Rahman, Khaleda Zia, and the countrymen are supporting the government. On our part, on the part of the BNP, and on the part of all political parties, the demand was for elections in December, but they said February could be held. We did not deny that. But February should not become March, February should not become April. The government should remember this,” he added.

Dudu stated peace remains far from reach in Bangladesh as people are forced to live with division and hardship. He added that there are no jobs, and those employed are struggling to secure their positions.

Questioning whether the police are performing their duties properly, he noted that streets are not safe as criminals appear on deserted streets at any time of the day to snatch belongings.

Meanwhile, the BNP objected to several provisions in the consolidated draft of the July Charter, arguing that if a political compromise document take precedence over the constitution, it would set a bad precedent.

BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed said that the July Accord must be implemented in a manner aligned with Bangladesh's constitution.

Addressing reporters in Dhaka, he said, “If the accord takes precedence over the constitution, it will set a bad precedent.”

Bangladesh has been gripped by uncertainty over the next general elections since the democratically elected government of Awami League, led by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, was overthrown during violent protests last year.

The parties that collaborated with Yunus to remove Hasina are now at loggerheads over reform proposals and the timing of the next polls.

