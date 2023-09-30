Trinamool now alleges deliberate cancellation of flight on which party leaders were supposed to reach Delhi

Kolkata, Sep 30 (IANS) West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress has alleged the deliberate cancellation of a Kolkata-New Delhi flight on Sunday, through which top party leaders were supposed to fly to the national capital to participate in a two-day agitation at Jantar Mantar on October 2 and October 3 against non-payment of dues under different centrally-sponsored schemes to the state.

The party leadership has alleged that the flight was deliberately cancelled at the behest of BJP and the Union government to create hurdles for the successful display of the agitation programme at New Delhi on Monday and Tuesday.

According to the Trinamool leadership, first the railways cancelled a special train by which the grassroots-level party workers were supposed to leave for the national capital on Saturday, and they had to be sent through buses.

And now, it claimed that the flight on Sunday has been cancelled to prevent the top party leaders from reaching New Delhi to participate in the agitation programme.

In a message on its official X handle, the Trinamool said: "OUTRAGEOUS! After rejecting the request for a special train to Delhi, @BJP4India has now ensured the cancellation of flights that were booked by our leaders. These consecutive vindictive moves clearly suggest BJP's ulterior ANTI-BENGAL sentiment. Here's a note for the BJP-led Central Government: You can try with ALL YOUR MIGHT, but we shall reach the capital and emerge VICTORIOUS in our FIGHT FOR JUSTICE!"

