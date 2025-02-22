Trinamool gives ultimatum to Bengal police on D-Company's extortion threat to municipal chief

Kolkata, Feb 22 (IANS) Trinamool Congress leader in Malda district of West Bengal has given an ultimatum to the state police on the extortion call received by the chairman of English Bazar municipality in the district and former state minister Krishnendu Narayan Chowdhury reportedly from an associate of D-Company.

Trinamool Congress district president in Malda and the party legislator from Malatipur Assembly constituency in the district Abdul Rahim Boxi said the party workers will be compelled to react if the police do not take prompt action.

"Be it the murder of our party councillor from English Bazar municipality Dulal Sarkar in broad daylight last month or be it the latest extortion threat to Chowdhury, there is a deep-rooted conspiracy in the entire chain of events. The police are investigating and I hope that the conspirators will be nabbed. If the police are unable to do so our party workers themselves will crush these conspirators. They will not remain silent," Boxi said on Saturday morning.

On Friday, Chowdhury filed a police complaint claiming that he received a call on the same morning on his mobile phone where an unknown caller claimed to be Pradeep of D-Company and threatened him of eliminating his entire family unless he paid an amount of Rs 20 lakh within 24 hours.

Earlier, Chowdhury received two WhatsApp messages on these lines on his mobile phones which he chose to ignore considering them as pranks. It is learnt that the investigating officials have detained and interrogated three persons in the matter. However, the cops were yet to reach out to the person who gave that extortion call.

The investigating officials suspect the call was made by either cloning the number or using the Internet.

Meanwhile, BJP's district leadership in Malda claimed that the police should investigate whether the threat call and messages were from anyone attached to D-Company or from anyone belonging to any rival faction of Trinamool Congress in the district.

However, the Malda police had taken the matter quite seriously; especially against the backdrop of the recent murder of Trinamool municipal councillor Dulal Sarkar a.k.a. Babla, who was shot dead on the open road in broad daylight last month.

Infighting in the state's ruling party in the district being the main reason behind the murder became evident with Trinamool's Malda town President and the party’s district Hindi cell Chief Narendra Nath Tiwari being identified as the main brain behind the killing. He was subsequently arrested

D-Company is an organised crime syndicate founded in Mumbai by notorious gangster Dawood Ibrahim.

