Tribal women in Jharkhand empower themselves by producing herbal gulal

Simdega (Jharkhand), March 8 (IANS) In the tribal-dominated district of Simdega, Jharkhand, rural women have carved a path to empowerment by producing herbal gulal using natural methods. Once confined to their homes, these women are now setting an inspiring example by blending tradition with entrepreneurship.

Women from Chandni Aajeevika Swayam Sahayata Group in Thethaitanagar block, Vikas Aajeevika Swayam Sahayata Group in Pakartanr, and women groups from Bano block are leading this change by preparing herbal gulal using locally sourced ingredients.

These groups were formed as part of the Aajeevika - Deendayal Antyodaya Yojna-National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM), which was launched by the Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD) under the central government in June 2011.

With investment support from the World Bank, the Aajeevika mission aims to establish effective and efficient institutional platforms for the rural poor. This initiative focuses on increasing household income by enhancing sustainable livelihoods and improving access to financial services.

The process involves collecting dried Palash flowers to create red gulal, spinach for green gulal, beetroot for pink, and turmeric and marigold flowers for yellow. This herbal gulal, made using arrowroot for smoothness, is not only vibrant but also skin-friendly and free from harmful chemicals.

The transformation began when these women, struggling with backwardness and social challenges, received support from the Jharkhand State Livelihood Promotion Society (JSLPS). Encouraged by this backing, they formed self-help groups and turned to herbal gulal production. Their determination and hard work have since rewritten their stories of success.

Speaking to IANS, Romola Dungdung, a local employee involved in the initiative, said, "We thought of making natural and organic gulal using forest leaves and flowers. We've been doing this for the past three years and have created three colours -- orange from Palash flowers, yellow from marigolds, and green from leaves."

As Holi approaches, the women have been busy gathering Palash flowers from nearby forests while cultivating spinach and marigold flowers for the project. With their collective efforts, they have produced approximately 200 kg of herbal gulal, packaged under the 'Palaash' brand.

During Diwali, these women also prepare flower garlands for sale, expanding their entrepreneurial ventures. From being confined to their homes, they are now emerging as successful businesswomen through their dedication and courage.

Sushma Pradhan, a member of the Chandni Aajeevika Swayam Sahayata Group, told IANS, "We grind different types of flowers and leaves to create this fragrant herbal gulal. We pack it ourselves and sell it in the market. In one season, we produce around 80 kg of gulal, earning a profit of Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000."

The success of this initiative has provided financial independence to these women, enabling them to support their families and improve their living conditions.

Vinod Prasad, a government employee and social worker, praised their efforts, stating, "The administration is also helping these women by providing market access for their Palaash-branded gulal. This initiative has empowered women who were struggling earlier. They make things according to the festivals, when it's Diwali, they make things related to Diwali and when it's Holi, they make gulal. Their collective hard work has become an inspiration for other women across the region."

The remarkable transformation of these women is a testament to their resilience and dedication, turning a small idea into a symbol of empowerment and change in Simdega's tribal communities.

