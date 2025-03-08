Shahid, Kareena’s chat session on stage reminds of ‘Jab We Met’ days

Mumbai, March 8 (IANS) A galaxy full of stars at the 25th edition of IIFA Awards in Jaipur, however it is Bollywood personalities Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s little chat session on stage that took the audiences back to their “Jab We Met” days.

Former exes Shahid and Kareena shared a moment talking to each other at the IIFA 2025 press conference in Jaipur on Saturday. They were clicked by paparazzis as they shared a hug and chatted.

Kareena will be seen paying a tribute to her late grandfather Raj Kapoor and will also be performing on stage during the main event on some of her popular songs.

Shahid, who has been sharing glimpses from his practice sessions on Instagram, will be seen performing on stage on the ultimate day of the event.

It was in the late 2000s when Kareena and Shahid dated. They even featured in movies like Fida, Chup Chup Ke and Jab We Met. However, they chose to go on their own paths soon before Jab We Met began shooting.

Released in 2008, Jab We Met was directed by Imtiaz Ali. The story tells the story of Aditya Kashyap, a heartbroken businessman who boards a train, where he meets a talkative Punjabi girl, Geet Dhillon. While they miss their train, Geet and Aditya begin a journey together to her home and what follows is a love that changes them.

Kareena fell in love with her husband Saif Ali Khan while shooting for “Tashan”. They got married in 2012. The couple have two sons – Taimur and Jeh.

Meanwhile, Shahid tied-the-knot in 2015 with Delhi girl Mira Rajput. They have a daughter named Misha and a son named Zain,

The celebration for IIFA began on Saturday, March 8, with the Sobha Realty IIFA Digital Awards Co-Presented By NEXA as they make their debut, celebrating OTT and digital entertainment.

The ultimate will be on March 9, Sunday, which will give out awards for cinematic excellence. It wll be hosted by Kartik Aaryan. In many firsts, IIFA will also have a special celebration of filmmaker Ramesh Sippy's iconic film 'Sholay' starring Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.