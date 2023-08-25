Tremors in Telangana’s Bhadradri Kothagudem district

Hyderabad, Aug 25 (IANS) An earthquake of 3.5 magnitude jolted parts of Telangana's Bhadradri Kothagudem district early Friday.



The tremors were felt around 4.43 a.m., sending panic among people in the affected areas.

People in some places came out of their houses after they experienced the tremors. They also reported to have heard unusual noises. Fearing more tremors, they spent some time in the open.

The authorities said there were no reports of any losses.

According to the National Center for Seismology, an earthquake measuring 3.6 on Richter Scale occurred at 4.43 a.m. Its depth was 30 km and location 127 km east of Warangal. Its epicenter had a latitude of 18.04 and a longitude of 80.80.

The tremors were felt in areas like Manuguru, Sheshagiri Nagar, Bapanakunta, Sivalingapuram, Vithal Nagar, Rajupet, Pujarinagar, Sundarayyanagar, Kothakondapuram and Adarsh Nagar.

This is the second time in a week that Manuguru mandal has experienced the tremors. A mild tremor was recorded on August 19.

People say that tremors may be linked to coal mining activity in the region. Blasting activities in Singareni coal mines are usually carried out in the afternoon.

--IANS

ms/dpb

