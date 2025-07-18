Tree plantation is a shared responsibility: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday urged citizens to treat tree plantation as a shared responsibility and join the government’s green campaign with commitment and pride.

She was speaking at a tree plantation event - ‘Van Mahotsav 2025’ - held at Willingdon Crescent, Rashtrapati Bhavan.

On this occasion, she urged residents of Delhi to take part in the movement by planting more trees in their homes, neighbourhoods, schools, workplaces, and community spaces.

She announced that under Van Mahotsav 2025, the Delhi government has set an ambitious target of planting over 70 lakh saplings this year.

Embracing the spirit of 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam', launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CM Gupta, along with all distinguished guests, planted saplings.

At the ‘Van Mahotsav 2025’, dignitaries from across the country praised the initiative, saying such efforts and public awareness drives are what will truly make Delhi a capital to be proud of.

Among those present were Chief Justice of Delhi High Court D.K. Upadhyaya, Chairperson of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) Justice Prakash Shrivastava, Justice Naveen Chawla, Justice Jyoti Singh, Justice Anup Bhambhani, Justice Arun Tyagi, NGT Expert Committee members Dr Senthil Vel, Dr Afroz Ahmed, Delhi’s Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, senior judges and forest department officials.

Commending the government’s efforts, Chief Justice Upadhyaya called upon all Delhiites to transform this initiative into a mass movement and turn it into a long-lasting and impactful environmental drive.

Justice Prakash Shrivastava praised the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative, calling it a deeply meaningful step towards environmental conservation.

He emphasised that every citizen has a responsibility to contribute to the protection of the environment.

CM Rekha Gupta expressed joy at seeing so many environmentally conscious individuals come together for this cause. She said ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ is not just a campaign—it’s an emotional and heartfelt initiative that strengthens the bond between society and nature while promoting greenery across the city.

The Chief Minister added that trees are not only vital for keeping our environment clean, but they also serve as living guardians of clean air for our future generations.

Delhi’s Environment Minister Sirsa thanked the participants at the event for sending a powerful message of unity and collective responsibility in building a greener Delhi.

