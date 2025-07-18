Alert issued in south China's Guangdong as Typhoon Wipha approaches

Guangzhou, July 18 (IANS) South China's Guangdong Province has activated a Level IV emergency response at 6 pm Friday as Typhoon Wipha moves closer, according to the provincial flood control and drought relief headquarters.

The provincial meteorological observatory noted that Wipha is advancing west-northwest at 20 to 25 kilometres per hour while gaining strength. It is expected to enter the South China Sea early Saturday and is likely to make landfall between western Guangdong and the Pearl River Delta on July 20.

From Friday night to Saturday, scattered thunderstorms packing strong gales are forecast due to Wipha. The most severe impacts are expected from Saturday night through Monday, with torrential rains predicted across southern and central Guangdong, including potential extreme precipitation in the western region and the densely populated Pearl River Delta.

Authorities have mobilised a comprehensive emergency response, deploying rescue vessels, anti-pollution ships, and helicopters on standby, with all efforts focused on safeguarding coastal communities and ensuring the safety of nearby residents, Xinhua news agency reported.

China has a four-tier emergency response system for typhoons, with Level I being the most severe.

Earlier on July 9, Typhoon Danas—the fourth typhoon of the year—made its third landfall in the coastal area of Rui’an City, in east China’s Zhejiang Province.

This landfall followed Danas’ initial strike in Taiwan early on July 7, and its second landfall in Dongtou District of Wenzhou, also in Zhejiang, on July 8.

Last month, multiple Chinese authorities had convened to implement precautionary measures in anticipation of Typhoon Wutip, which was expected to bring heavy rainfall to the southern regions of the country.

Wutip—the first typhoon of the year—had made its first landfall in Dongfang City in south China’s island province of Hainan on June 13.

Due to the heavy rainfall triggered by the typhoon, the Ministry of Water Resources had activated a Level-IV emergency response to flooding in Zhejiang Province along China’s eastern coast. The ministry had also urged local authorities to closely monitor weather conditions and effectively utilise water conservancy infrastructure to protect lives and property.

