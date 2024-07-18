Travel influencer dies after falling into gorge while making Insta Reel

Mumbai, July 18 (IANS) Aanvi Kamdar, a chartered accountant who worked with global IT/technology consulting firm Deloitte, died after slipping into a 300-foot deep gorge while attempting to make an Instagram Reel.

A well-known travel influencer with nearly 2,69,000 followers on Instagram, Aanvi was on an outing with seven friends at the Kumbhe waterfall in Mangao in Maharashtra's Raigad district.

According to reports, she was making a reel of the scenic surroundings when she slipped headlong into the gorge.

It took a team of 56 rescuers to retrieve her body because she couldn't be spotted initially. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Aanvi was known for creating content on monsoon tourism, particularly in the Maharashtra region. On Instagram, she referred to herself as a "travel detective".

In her last Instagram post, Kamdar uploaded a video listing places to visit in India during the monsoon, including Udaipur, Bekal (Kerala), Delhi, Agra, and certain places in Maharashtra and Karnataka.

