Seerat Kapoor doesn't 'believe in having a chiselled body': 'Focus is on healthy physique'

Mumbai, July 18 (IANS) Actress Seerat Kapoor has opened up about her fitness regime, emphasising that her body will function well only if she is mentally and physically fit.

Seerat shared: “When I am shooting for 12 hours, it is quite difficult to manage a proper workout, so I try to at least do my morning yoga. It helps me concentrate on my work as well.”

The actress added: “I know that only if I am physically fit and healthy can I do my work properly. That is my motivation and goal. In order to be efficient, I need to be mentally and physically fit.”

However, Seerat focuses on a fit body rather than a toned one.

“I have faced challenges in maintaining a healthy body and lifestyle during hectic schedules. I don’t believe in having a chiselled body for show. My main focus is having a healthy and fit body that helps me do whatever I want,” she said.

Her diet includes nothing major but ‘ghar ka khana’.

“I don’t think there is anything else that can keep you healthier. My mom cooks my breakfast, lunch, and even an evening snack early in the morning,” the actress noted.

Seerat's fitness idols are her co-stars.

“When you see everyone around you taking care of themselves, you learn a lot,” she said.

Speaking about fitness tips, Seerat added: “I recently started doing yoga, and I have realised that there is no better way to keep your whole body healthy. Meditation is also a huge help.”

Seerat is currently seen as Mannat in the show 'Rabb Se Hai Dua', which stars Yesha Rughani as Ibaadat, Dheeraj Dhoopar as Subhaan, and Raymon Kakar.

Produced by Prateek Sharma’s Studio LSD, 'Rabb Se Hai Dua' airs on Zee TV.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.