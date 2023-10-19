Trainer aircraft crashes in Pune field, woman pilot injured

Pune, Oct 19 (IANS) A private trainer aircraft crashed in a farmland in Indapur taluka of Pune district on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Though a trainee woman pilot, 22, was injured in the crash-landing, there are no reports of any other casualties or the number of pilots on board.

The trainee aircraft belonged to six-year old aviation company, Redbird Flight Training Academy, in Baramati, Pune, and the cause of the crash is not clear.

The Pune police and other agencies rushed to the spot for investigations into the incident.

