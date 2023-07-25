Tout asks Goa MLA ‘Ladki Chahiye Kya’, lawmaker asks to block ‘escort’ websites

Panaji, July 25 (IANS) Claiming that one tout stopped his vehicle and asked him whether he wanted a ‘girl’, Revolutionary Goan Party MLA Viresh Borkar on Tuesday demanded action against them and also on ‘escort service’ websites.

During the discussion in the ongoing monsoon assembly session, MLA Viresh Borkar said that touts are maligning the name of Goa, which is considered as a paradise.

“In Goa, touts are operating everywhere. Why are the police not taking action against them? We have complained many times, but it is of no use. Government should not give excuses for the shortage of police staff. Government has failed (to stop the nuisance of touts),” Borkar, MLA from opposition benches, said.

Borkar said that tout tried to convince him for the services they provide.

“They stopped my car and asked ‘Ladki Chahiye kya’ (Do you want a girl?). Such is the situation in Goa. I can table the videos (of touts) in the house. They even dare to stop Goa registered vehicle (looking for customers). There is no control on this,” MLA Borkar said

Talking about the escort service websites, he said that such websites should be blocked.

“There are many websites providing escort services. Why no action is being taken against these websites. These websites should be blocked. But they are not. I don’t know why they are not blocked, is anyone supporting them,” MLA Borkar questioned.

He said that the name of Goan women is tarnished by these websites who claim to supply ‘Goan Girls’. “Strict action is needed against them. Lets us protect our Goa. CCTV cameras are needed to monitor activities of touts. Action should be taken on them,” he said.

Sources informed that there are hundreds of escort service websites, which claim to provide the service in Goa.

More than eight million tourists visit Goa every year.

