Tourist Police to help visitors during G-20 Summit

New Delhi, Aug 26 (IANS) The Lieutenant Governor (L-G) office on Saturday said that Delhi Police and Delhi Tourism Department working in tandem have succeeded in setting up a trained and fully-equipped workforce for G-20 Summit.

"In April this year in one of the preliminary meetings with regards to preparedness for G-20 Summit, L-G had directed Delhi Police, to put in place a specially tasked and trained police personnel for assisting visitors, tourists and delegates to the city during the G-20 Summit. He has been consistently following it up and his guidance led to the Delhi Police and Delhi Tourism Department working in tandem to set up a trained and fully-equipped workforce for the same," said the L-G office.

The Delhi Police has deployed Tourist Police at several locations to make the visitor’s experience safe, secure and hassle-free. The city will be witnessing these vehicles branded with a label of Tourist Police to make their presence visible and accessible to the tourists needing assistance.

About 400 police personnel, specifically trained for the purpose, will be deployed in newly acquired Bolero Multipurpose Vehicles at 21 locations in the city, that include Railway Stations, Airport Terminals, ISBT, Samadhis, popular markets and monuments like Red Fort, Akshardham, Qutub Minar, Lotus Temple, Humayun Tomb, etc. While 40 Probationer Sub-Inspectors have been deployed as in-charges in these vehicles, they will be manned by one Commando from the ITBP, one Gunman and one Driver apart from other trained police personnel.

In addition to this, the Police and the Delhi Tourism Department have undertaken a massive IEC campaign that involves, placing into these vehicles, Do’s & Don’ts for tourists, physical and digital map of NCTD and NCR, latest fare and distance chart for taxi/TSR and cloud based services like Uber and Ola, list of locations of important business centres, commercial and cultural places and malls, Delhi Metro and DTC Route Charts, Directory of Emergency Services and drinking water and sanitizers.

A special Helpline Number --8750871111-- has been made functional to render assistance to the tourists and wide publicity of the Tourist Police and the Helpline Number is being done through social media, print & electronic media, posters, banners and hoardings, etc.

For every member of the Tourist Police Unit, a task-oriented training programme in association with Delhi Tourism and other stakeholders has been carried out.

The police personnel manning these Tourist Police vehicles have been trained in to do soft Skills and Effective Communication.

