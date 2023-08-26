'MTV Roadies': Gang Leaders urge contestants to have fun before vote

Mumbai, Aug 26 (IANS) The vote-out in 'MTV Roadies' is about to begin and even as tensions rise and passions run high, there is a sense of fun and joy among the Gang members, with the Leaders also encouraging them to let go just for a moment.

Gang Leaders Rhea Chakraborty and Prince Narula have some playful moments with their respective gang members, and Gautam Gulati, seeing the fun, joins the laughter, before the start of the countdown for the vote-out.

The joking side of the contestants and the Leaders shows that even in the throes of great stress and nervousness, no one abandons their sense of humour and are more than willing to just horse around for a moment.

Meanwhile, the situation on the ground is expected to really heat up as Pihu and Bhoomika once again fiercely argue with one another. And this time Pihu shows her aggressor the middle finger and yells at her. Fortunately, it does not escalate into a physical confrontation.

But aside from Pihu and Bhoomika's little spat, Digvijay and Vishu too enter into an argument, though it turns out to be one-sided, as Digvijay manages to retain his cool all the while and Vishu keeps on yelling.

Digvijay then goes on to ignore Vishu, which annoys the latter, who seems ready for physical violence.

Fortunately, Prince steps in to stop all the commotion and asks Vishu to apologise to Digvijay, calmly telling him that his attitude isn't right and he must not escalate matter further, though Vishu won't listen.

Likewise, Prince asks Bhoomika and Priyanka to apologise to Pihu for ganging up on her again after the debacle last week. They do not budge, but Pihu simply could not care less.

'MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand' is being aired on MTV and JioCinema.

