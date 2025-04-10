Tom Hiddleston on Loki’s return in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’: It’s not over yet

Los Angeles, April 10 (IANS) Hollywood star Tom Hiddleston has cryptically shared what’s next for his character Loki in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe epic “Avengers: Doomsday.”

While speaking with ComicBook, Hiddleston shared his excitement to reunite with the Russo Brothers for their latest installment in the Marvel franchise, reports variety.com.

“(I’m) very, very excited,” Hiddleston said.

“It’s really remarkable that I can talk about it because mostly I’m in a position of knowing and not being able to say anything … It's been an extraordinary chapter of my life playing Loki, and it’s not over yet,” added Hiddleston, who first portrayed the Norse god of mischief in 2011’s “Thor.”

The actor, who started his film career with Joanna Hogg's films Unrelated in 2007 and Archipelago in 2010, went on to reprise the role in “The Avengers” (2012), “Thor: The Dark World” (2013), “Avengers: Age of Ultron” (2015), “Thor: Ragnarok” (2017), “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018) “Avengers: Endgame” (2019) and “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” (2023).

He is just one of the many familiar faces planning to return for “Avengers: Doomsday.”

Other confirmed cast members include Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, the Winter Soldier, Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man and more.

There are also several actors returning from the “X-Men” universe, which is making its official merge with the MCU for “Doomsday.”

The cast of Marvel mutants includes Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Kesley Grammer as Beast, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, James Marsden as Cyclops and Rebecca Romijn as Mystique.

After “Doomsday” hits theaters on May 1, 2026, Marvel will release the sequel, “Avengers: Secret Wars,” in 2027.

The studio also has two tentpoles planned for 2025: “The Fantastic Four: First Steps,” which releases July 25, and “Thunderbolts,” which debuts May 2.

