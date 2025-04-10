Ramadoss replaces son Anbumani as PMK Prez ahead of 2026 TN Assembly polls

Chennai, April 10 (IANS) In a dramatic political development, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder Dr. S. Ramadoss has declared himself the President of the party, replacing his son Anbumani Ramadoss, who will now serve as the Executive President.

The announcement was made at a press conference held at Ramadoss’ residence in Thailapuram, Villupuram, on Thursday.

He stated that this decision was made in view of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

“I hereby take charge as the President of the PMK and appoint Anbumani Ramadoss as the Executive President of the party,” said the veteran leader.

He also announced that senior party leader, G.K. Mani, will assume the role of honorary President.

The PMK is widely regarded as the political arm of the influential Vanniyar community, which has a strong presence in the northern and central regions of Tamil Nadu.

Reflecting on his journey, Ramadoss recalled founding the Vanniyar Sangam — the parent body of PMK — in 1980 while he was still practicing as a medical doctor.

“I started my political journey travelling on buses, often standing,” he said.

He spoke emotionally about the 1987 ‘road roko’ protests, during which 21 people lost their lives. “That tragic incident led me to form the PMK in 1989,” he added.

Ramadoss highlighted his grassroots-level engagement, claiming to have visited over 95,000 villages across Tamil Nadu.

“I worked tirelessly to ensure MBC reservation for the Vanniyar community. From winning posts in local bodies to serving as Union Ministers, these milestones are part of the legacy I built,” he said.

He also recalled being imprisoned multiple times for leading protests demanding social justice.

“I have been jailed in almost every Central Prison in the state, except the one in Palayamkottai,” he noted.

“My health deteriorated during this period, but with the unwavering support of my party cadre, I recovered.”

The leadership change comes just four months after tensions between Ramadoss and Anbumani surfaced publicly at a Special General Council meeting in Puducherry on December 28, 2024.

Sources close to the party indicate that Ramadoss has been increasingly unhappy with the PMK’s growing proximity to the BJP in recent years. He is believed to be keen on realigning the party with its original mission — uplifting the Vanniyar community — and possibly considering alliances only with Dravidian parties, if necessary.

The timing of the announcement is also notable, coinciding with the impending end of Anbumani Ramadoss’ Rajya Sabha term.

