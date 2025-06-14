Who is Shriya Bhupal, Akhil Akkineni’s Ex Fiance Who Cancelled Marriage with Tollywood Star?

Before getting married to Zainab Ravdjee, Akhil Akkineni was engaged for a brief period of time to Shriya Bhupal. Back in 2016, Akhil Akkineni made it to the headlines by announcing that he was about to get married to renowned businessman GVK Reddy's granddaughter and fashion designer Shriya. When they got engaged, Shriya's age was 26, and Akhil was just 22.

The couple broke their engagement and subsequently ended their relationship in 2017, and since then Akhil took seven years to get into another relationship with Zainab Ravdjee, which led to a beautiful marriage. After the breakup, Shriya continued with her profession as a celebrity fashion designer and stylist and got married to Anindith Reddy, the grandson of Apollo Chairman Prathap Reddy.

Akhil Akkineni's Ex-Fiancée Shriya Bhupal: Whom Did She Marry?

Anindith Reddy's father is popular politician Konda Visheswar Reddy, who is a BJP MP, and he is also the grandson of K.V. Ranga Reddy, after whom the town of Ranga Reddy was named. Coming to Anindith Reddy, just like his wife, Shriya, he also chose a completely different field to excel in.

Right from a young age, Anindith was attracted to racing, and he decided to make that his profession. In addition to his initial interest, he excelled in racing by winning multiple championships. He participated in the Euro JK Championships in both 2016 and 2017. Anindith also won the Motorsport Person of the Year 2017 at the Federation of Motorsports Clubs of India (FMSCI).

Shriya, on the other hand, completed her fashion designing course at New York's prestigious Parsons School of Design. As a designer, Shriya has styled the likes of Shriya Saran, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kajal Agarwal, and many other celebrities. Shriya also launched her own store, "Shriya Som." Even though Shriya maintains a low profile, she is quite busy with her work and personal life.