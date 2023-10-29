Vishwak Sen's Seansational Outburst Becomes Industry Talk

Actor Vishwak Sen on Sunday morning (29th October, 2023) took to Instagram and made sensational comments on the release date of his film Gangs Of Godavari. Vishwak Sen stated that there is pressure to postpone his film's release from December month and he said he wouldn't budge. Vishwak Sen gave an ultimatum to the film's makers that he will not be seen in the film's promotions if the film's release is pushed.

While initially Gangs Of Godavari was planned for 8th December, reports had it that the film would be postponed to 29th December. But there is no clarity on the film's release and postponement. Meanwhile, Vishwak's sensational outburst on social media became talking point in industry circuits.

Vishwak's post reads, "Background lekapothe prathi na koduku mana game marudhham Anukuntadu.Thagge kodhi mingutharu Ani ardhamiandhi. December 8 sivalethipodhi. If not December won't see me in promotions anymore."

Vishwak's tweet has become industry talk. Several producers and distributors talked about Vishwak's bold post. However, Vishwak has deleted his post in sometime. However, Vishwak's anguish and pain has already reached all.

In first week of December, a slew of film releases scheduled including Nani's Hi Nanna (Dec 7), Nithiin's Extra Ordinary Man (Dec 8), Varun Tej's Operation Valentine (Dec 8) are scheduled. Dec 22 there is Dinosaur i.e Prabhas Salaar. Vishwak is said to be terribly upset that his film maybe forcibly pushed from 8th December date. If the film is deferred from December release, Vishwak gave ultimatum to producers that he would not take part in the film's promotions.

As Vishwak deleted his post, it is understandable that the talks are going on between Vishwak and producer's team. Let's hope there will be a positive outcome. Directed by Krishna Chaitanya, Gangs Of Godavari is produced by Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments. Naga Vamsi hasn't made any official comments on Vishwak's bold post yet.