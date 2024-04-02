Vijay Deverakonda Gets Trolled For Controversial Remarks

Youth sensation Vijay Deverakonda has been aggressively promoting his upcoming movie Family Star.

During recent media interactions, he said that he won’t work with debut directors but only with directors who have at least one film to their credit.

He further added that there are challenges involved in working with debutants, including financial ones. Vijay Deverakonda’s statement didn’t sit well with the audience.



Netizens are trolling Deverakonda, stating that he had worked with directors like Tharun Bhascker, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Rahul Sankrityan, and Nag Ashwin, who gave him blockbuster hits.

Vijay Deverakonda’s Family Star is set to release in theaters this Friday (April 5, 2024). The film stars Mrunal Thakur as the heroine. Dil Raju is its producer. Parasuram Petla is its director.