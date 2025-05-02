Vijay Deverakonda, Bhagyashri Borse Kingdom First Song: Watch Hridayam Lopala Full Video

Kingdom: Just a couple of days after its promo dropped, the song took the internet by storm — crossing 20 million views and getting everyone hooked. It set the perfect mood, and now with the full video out, the response is even bigger than expected.

Anirudh Ravichander hits the right notes once again with a soul-stirring melody, beautifully brought to life by Anumita Nadesan’s magical voice.

Lyricist KK delivers a poetic gem, while Dar Gai’s choreography adds layers of emotion to the visuals.

Vijay Deverakonda, Gowtam Tinnanuri, and Anirudh—already a proven trio when it comes to musical hits—have done it again.

The full video gives a glimpse into the story, sparking curiosity with its emotional depth and unanswered questions. Shot on a grand scale, the visuals are stunning and live up to all the buzz.

The cinematography by Jomon T. John ISC and Girish Gangadharan ISC is top-notch, and the editing by Navin Nooli keeps the pace tight.

Written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Kingdom is shaping up to be a theatrical experience like no other.

Produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinemas, and Srikara Studios. Kingdom hits theatres worldwide on May 30th.