Varanasi: Should Rajamouli Apologize For His Comments on Lord Hanuman?

The Globetrotter event for Varanasi, SS Rajamouli’s film with Mahesh Babu, delivered massive moments, from the title reveal to Mahesh’s electrifying Rudra avatar. But the event also ran into unexpected turbulence, both technically and emotionally.

Rajamouli himself revealed on stage that the team couldn’t properly test the announcement video because a drone was spotted above the venue, raising fears of leaks. As a result, the first few attempts to play the video failed, leaving the director visibly tense. When the visual finally worked, the crowd exploded in celebration but by then, Rajamouli had already slipped into an uncharacteristically stressed state.

It was during this moment that he made a remark that hasn’t gone down well with some sections of the audience. Speaking about how his father invoked Lord Hanuman’s blessings for the test run, Rajamouli recalled getting frustrated when the first attempt failed and thinking, “Is this Hanuman’s act too?”

Though he later clarified that shooting Mahesh Babu as Lord Rama in Varanasi felt like a divine experience, the earlier comment has triggered criticism online. Rajamouli has openly described himself as an atheist, but many felt the remark was unnecessary and disrespectful, especially in an emotionally charged setting.

With conversations growing on social media, the director may need to issue a clearer explanation before the situation escalates further. For now, the focus remains on Varanasi but the debate around his comment refuses to settle.