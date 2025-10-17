Telugu Diwali Releases 2025: All Eyes on Kiran Abbavaram's K-Ramp

This Diwali, Telugu theatres are packed with exciting new releases, and the spotlight is now firmly on K Ramp, starring Kiran Abbavaram and directed by Jains Nani. The film releases amidst strong competition from Mithra Mandali, Telusu Kada, and Dude, making it one of the most anticipated face-offs of the festive season.

Mithra Mandali was the first among the Diwali releases to arrive in theatres but failed to create a strong impact at the box office. Following that, audiences turned their attention to Telusu Kada and Dude, both of which generated considerable buzz with their trailers and promotions. Dude in particular drew attention from younger viewers and seems to have taken an early lead in the festive race.

Now, all eyes are on K Ramp, which is set to release on October 18, right in the middle of the Diwali weekend. The film has been promoted as a high-energy youth entertainer with stylish visuals and Kiran Abbavaram’s trademark flair. It has been certified ‘A’ (Adults Only) and runs for 138 minutes, which suggests a more intense and mature narrative than his earlier films.

During promotions, Kiran Abbavaram made it clear that he wants K Ramp to succeed on the strength of its content rather than sympathy or hype. When asked about the festive competition, he said that audiences should come to the theatre only if the film deserves it, not out of obligation.

The next few days will be crucial for the film’s performance. If K Ramp manages to generate positive word of mouth, it could quickly turn the tables and give Dude a tough fight at the box office. The film’s success will depend on how well it connects with younger audiences and viewers in mass markets.

With multiple Telugu releases competing for attention, this Diwali is shaping up to be one of the most exciting weekends in recent memory for Tollywood fans. All eyes now remain on Kiran Abbavaram’s K Ramp to see if it can rise above the competition and deliver the festive hit the industry is waiting for.